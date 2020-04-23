Get in On Real Money Action at Uptown Aces Casino

Uptown Aces Casino Has Your Daily Fix of Entertainment, Get a Fantastic Bonus Everyday of the Week and Get to Winning

Get your daily fix when you play Uptown Aces Casino! Uptown Aces offers daily, weekly and monthly bonus offers. Literally, there is a fantastic bonus waiting to be claimed every single day of the week!

To start off the week, Monday through Friday claim an extra 100% on all deposits worth $30 or more plus receive 75 free spins on Uptown’s featured slot with promo code WEEKLYMATCH. Wagering on this bonus is just 30x the deposit and bonus amount before winnings can be cashed out.

Uptown is also offering a couple daily bonuses with the first one offering a 225% deposit reload. Promo code UPTOWNWISHES can be claimed twice per day on all $25 deposits. EASYACES is worth 70% and is considered an easy win bonus with just 17x rollover.

When the weekend is finally here, use bonus code 250SHOWTIME for an extra 250% bonus with all $35 plus deposits. Winnings can be cashed out once the 35x wagering requirement is met. Finally, no matter what day of the week it is 100 free spins will be credited when you make a deposit of at least $25 and use bonus code 100PANDAMAGIC.