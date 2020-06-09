Get In On the Fast Paced Sit and Go’s at Bovada Poker

Don’t Miss a Beat with Fast-Paced Sit and Go Tournament Competition at Bovada Poker

Sit and Go competitions are some of the most popular poker tournaments in the industry. Bovada Poker offers a selection of game types for the special tournaments including Omaha and Texas Hold’em.

To get started with the tournament action choose from the selection of games then decide the number of players you want to be in your tournament with you. The number of players can be anywhere from two up to 45. The sit and go’s come in a variety of playing options including a full selection of buy-in levels ranging from $1 up to $200.

There are several sit and go tournaments to choose from including the following-

Deep Stack: Get double the starting chips.

Satellite: Win your way into one of our bigger tournaments.

Turbo: Turn up the speed with faster blind levels.

Double Up: Survive half the field and double your buy-in.

Triple Up: Place in the top third to triple your buy-in.

Hyper Turbo: Our fastest format – play for fun, high-speed action.

