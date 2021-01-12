Get Mobile When You Participate in Vegas Crest Casinos Slot Extravaganza

Get mobile when you play Vegas Crest Casinos Slot Extravaganza. Win up to $500 when you spin the reels of several slot games. The tournament competition takes place every Thursday and will run until 11:59pm EST.

Vegas Crest offers exciting promotions such as this one on a regular basis, but nothing as exciting as this one! This isn’t your every slot competition, there is a twist! The twist is you can only access the tournament and games via your mobile. How the competition works is this; you must play any of the eligible slots to qualify. Earn points for getting the best equalized win with just one spin. The player with the highest number of points earned will take home the 1st place prize.

Ranking Prizes Balance 1st Place $500.00 Cash 2nd Place $200.00 Casino Bonus 3rd Place $100.00 Casino Bonus 4th Place $50.00 Casino Bonus 5th Place $25.00 Casino Bonus 6th – 10th Place $10.00 Casino Bonus 11th – 20th Place $5.00 Casino Bonus

Log in from your mobile to start earning your points this Thursday! New to Vegas Crest? Join today and receive 10 free spins, no deposit required plus $2,500 in casino bonuses with the first 2 deposits.