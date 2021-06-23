Get More for Your Deposits Every Day When You Play Royal Panda

Are you getting more for your deposits when you play Royal Panda? If not, Royal Panda is rewarding a 5% Top Up bonus on ALL deposits, not just some!

Forget all those complicated bonus schemes with massive wagering requirements and enjoy a simple yet profitable bonus with your next deposit by adding a rewarding 5%.

To claim just log into your Royal Panda account and make a deposit. Then check out the ‘My Offers’ page and claim your Top Up!

The 5% bonus and deposit are subject to only 3x wagering. The bonus will expire seven days so make sure to use it, so you don’t lose it. Royal Panda’s general terms and conditions do apply.

Start earning your Top Up bonus today! If this is the first time playing Royal Panda make sure to claim their awesome new player welcome bonus. Guaranteed, you won’t find a welcome bonus offer like this one.

All new players are rewarded with 100% match up to $100 with the first deposit, but, and we mean a big but, if you don’t win with the match bonus no worries, make a second deposit and Royal Panda will credit the same bonus to the second deposit.