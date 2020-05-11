Get Over Home Bound Boredom with a Month of Bonuses at Sloto’Cash

Hello May! Let’s Keep it Positive at Slotocash with a Month Full of Fun and Bonuses

May has arrived to fill our hearts and mind with more positive vibes – and also to help your account grow with some serious wins at Slotocash Casino!

Kick off the month with

150% 1st Bonus + 25 Mariachi Spins

Redeem Code: LUCKYSUNSHINE-1

Continue embracing the sun with

200% 2nd Match Bonus + 25 Mariachi Spins

Redeem Code: LUCKYSUNSHINE-2

Receive after

$100 Free Gift!

Redeem Code: 100LUCKYSUNSHINE

Terms

Deposit bonuses require a $30 min. deposit and they hold 30x slots or keno playthrough + 5x on spins winnings and no max cashout. Spins game: Mariachi 5. Free $100 Free Chip holds $500 max cashout. Promo codes must be redeemed in order. Offers expire on May 31st