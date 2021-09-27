Get Ready to Claim Your Martini Cashback This Week at Red Stag

Receive an exquisite cashback every week with Red Stag Casinos Martini Cashback. Claim up to $1,200, depending on your VIP level every Wednesday for the previous week’s losses.
When we say Red Stag has the best Martini Recipes ever, we mean it! To be eligible for the Martini Cashback you must be at least Rum Club status level or higher.
Rum Club- Martini Cashback is worth 10% up to $500 every week.
Vodka Club- Martini Cashback is worth 15% up to $700 every week.
Whiskey Club- Martini Cashback is worth 20% up to $900 every week.
Champagne Club- Martini Cashback is worth 25% up to $1,200 every week.
Get started earning your Martini Cashback bonus today! Join Red Stag Casino and claim $2,500 in casino bonuses with the first six deposits.
- 1st Deposit receive 275% Match plus 100 Spins on Dolphin Reef
- 2nd Deposit receive 175% Match plus 100 Spins on Fat Cat
- 3rd Deposit receive 100% Match plus 50 Spins on Funky Chicken
- 4th Deposit receive 175% Match plus 50 Spins on Cool Bananas
- 5th Deposit receive 100% Match plus 25 Spins on City of Gold
- 6th Deposit receive 150% Match plus 25 Spins on Cherry Blossoms
- 7th Deposit receive 275% Match plus 150 Spins on King Tiger