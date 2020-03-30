Get Reloaded at Bitstarz with a 50% Reload Bonus up to 0.25 BTC

Its Reload Monday at BitStarz Casino Get a 50% reload bonus up to 0.25 BTC on your First Deposit of the Day!

Don’t forget, every Monday BitStarz casino is offering a 50% Reload Bonus up to 0.25 BTC on the first deposit of the day! Deposit 5 mBTC and play with 7.5mBTC. Deposit $20 and play with $30, deposit 10mBCH an play with 15 mBCH or deposit 100 mLTC and play with 150 mLTC. All bonuses have a wagering requirement of 40x the amount unless otherwise stated.

The Monday Reload Bonus is just one of many that BitStarz offers its players. Every Wednesday they hand out free spins if you have made a deposit at least once in the previous 30 days. New players are rolled out the red carpet with free spins plus a first time deposit match.

When you join BitStarz casino you are welcomed to the bitcoin-based casino with four different deposit bonus offers. The welcome package starts with 20 free spins absolutely free. As soon as registration is complete, and your email is verified the free spins will be credited instantly.

1st Deposit Bonus is worth 100% up to $/€100 or 1BTC +180 Free Spins

2nd Deposit Bonus is worth 50% up to $/€100 or 1 BTC.

3rd Deposit Bonus is worth 50% up to $/€200 or 2 BTC.

4th Deposit Bonus is worth 100% up to $/€100 or 1 BTC.