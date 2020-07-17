Get Rewarded for Playing Your Favorite Games at River Belle Casino

River Belle, a veteran of all online casinos, launching back in 1997, is all about rewarding its players for their loyalty and game play.

River Belle offers a prestige loyalty program that is free to join and you start reaping the rewards the minute you sign up.

To rapidly climb the loyalty ladder all that needs to be done is use your cash wagers when you play the games, redeem your loyalty points for bonus credits in predetermined amounts, keep playing your favorite games, and move quickly through the loyalty levels. Loyalty levels start out as Bronze and range as high as Prive with several tiers in between. Each loyalty level offers its own unique promotions and bonuses.

Start your loyalty earnings today! Join River Belle Casino and receive $800 in welcome match bonuses. The first deposit will receive a 100% match up to $200, the second deposit 100% up to $300 and the third a 100% match up to $300. The best part of the welcome bonus is that as soon as you sign up River Belle will give you 2500 loyalty points absolutely free, Bronze level today, Prive level tomorrow!