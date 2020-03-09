Get Rewarded for Playing Your Favorite Games with 7Bit Joker Races

Take Off to the Races as 7BitCasino Presents the Joker Race with Prize Pool and Comp Points. Play your Favourite Table Games and Get Rewarded.

It’s off to the 7Bit Casino races! 7Bit Casino hosts a couple different races every week. You have the Joker Race that rewards top players in comp points, and then you have the Lucky Race that rewards with comp points and free spins. How to participate and win either races is simple; play your favorite table games for the Joker Race and slots for the Lucky Race, that’s it!

All players who play for real money wagers are automatically entered into both races. The amount of wagers being made on the games determine your ranking on the leaderboards. Every bet made gets you close to winning the Grand Prize. Prizes will be added to all winning accounts after each race competes and will have a 28x-50x wagering requirement.

The wagering playthrough is determined by each winner’s VIP level. All prizes will be credited to accounts within one hour.

The Joker Race pays out the top 5 winners while the Lucky Race rewards the top 10 players. 7Bit Casinos competition races are an exciting way to show off your competition skills while getting rewarded for your real money play. There’s still plenty of time to get in on the action play 7Bits today and join the Joker and Lucky Race!