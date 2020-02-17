Get Roaring Free Spins for 7 Days with Royal Panda’s Red Tiger Promo

Explore wild adventures with daily Red Tiger free spins when you play Royal Panda Casino this week

Royal Panda Casino is welcoming all players to the jungle this week to claim daily Red Tiger free spins. Explore the new online slots welcomed to Royal Panda Casino and be rewarded with juicy and powerful free spins. 30 free spins will be given to all players who play at least $25 on any of the featured Red Tiger Gaming slots each day by 23:59 from February 17 through the 23. Qualifying wagers can be made in multiple transactions, you don’t have to spend the $25 all at once, as long as the qualifying amount is completed by the daily cut-off time.

Date Game 17 February Rio Stars 18 February Mega Rise 19 February Dragons Fire Megaways 20 February Piggy Riches Megaways 21 February Vault of Anubis 22 February Jewel Scarabs 23 February Crazy Genie

With the above free spins on the line, you can take your gameplay to a whole new level and give yourself the boost needed to savor some roaring wins. All free spins will be credited at minimum bet per spin. Winnings deriving from the free spins require a playthrough of 35x before winnings are transferred to your bank balance and not bonus balance.