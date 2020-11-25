Get the Freeze Play Win with Mr Green’s €15,000 Cash Blizzard

Christmas may be a month away, but it’s come a little early at Mr Green Casino. Take a fun filled festive journey to the North Pole and pick up some holly jolly rewards along the way.

To the North Pole we go! The journey starts with $15,000 Cash Blizzard. Mr Green is looking for 150 players to win a share of the $15,000 cold hard cash prize pool. You must complete three different tasks on the slots listed below to earn points and make it to the leaderboard. If you can complete the tasks first your cash blizzard reward will be waiting.

• Vikings Go Berzerk – your mission is to collect 30 free spin symbols

• Valley of the Gods 2 – your mission is to collect 100 white scarabs

• Dwarf Mine – your mission is to collect 20 bonus symbols

Onward Dancer, Prancer, Donner and Vixon! Next up is the Frosty Free Spin Challenge.

• Sakura Fortune (9 levels): Unlock 7 Free Spins per level on ‘Tiger’s Glory’

• Tiger’s Glory (10 levels): Unlock 10 Free Spins per level on ‘Northern Sky’

• Northern Sky (7 levels): Unlock 2 Free Spins per level on ‘Sakura Fortune’

The North Pole is getting closer with a $20,000 Dream Holiday and twenty $500 cash prizes up for grabs. Win a completely customizable holiday package when you play at least $10 across the chosen slot of the week. Earn one ticket for deposits worth $10 or more. A maximum of two tickets can be earned per day. Mr Green will host a live draw on January 6, 2021.