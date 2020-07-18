Get Your 25% Cashback Weekend Exclusively at Bitstarz Casino!

Grab 25% cashback up to 0.013 BTC on live casino and table games net losses this weekend at Bitstarz Casino

It’s the weekend and we know what that means, it’s cashback weekend time at BitStarz Casino. Grab 25% cashback up to 0.50 BCH on all live casino and table games play with all net losses between Friday and Sunday. To be eligible for the bonus you must make sure your active deposit is not tied to a bonus. If so, the cashback will not be valid or paid out.

BitStarz Casino will pay out all eligible cashback on the following Monday. The best part about the cashback bonus is, there is no wagering requirements attached! This promotion is valid for players who have made at least one deposit. The minimum cashback payment will be 0.025 and the max 0.50 BCH. BitStarz general bonus terms and conditions apply.

BitStarz is going cashback crazy! Don’t miss out on this opportunity to rake in some extra cash even if you lose! Haven’t played BitStarz yet? Join today and start earning your weekend cashback! All new players who register an account receive a free no deposit bonus worth 20 free spins. After the free spins are played and the first deposit is made BitStarz will credit an additional 180 free spins plus match the deposit by 100% up to $100 or 1 BTC.