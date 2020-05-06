Get Your Choice of a Daily Double Bonus at Intertops Classic Casino

Can’t decide between a bonus and free spins? Then Why Not Just Enjoy Some Extra Bonus Spins Every Week When you Play Intertops Classic Casino

Enjoy some extra bonus spins every week when you play Intertops Classic Casino. Daily Bonus Spins are not free spins they are bonus spins that can be purchased for $25. A different bonus coupon and spins are different for each day of the week.

Daily Bonus Spins

100 spins on Dolphin Reef slots – Use coupon SPINSAT available on Saturday

100 spins on Cool Bananas slots – Use coupon SPINSUN available on Sunday

100 spins on City of Gold slots – Use coupon SPINMON available on Monday

100 spins on Fat Cat slots – Use coupon SPINTUE available on Tuesday

100 spins on King Tiger slots – Use coupon SPINWED available on Wednesday

100 spins on Dynasty slots – Use coupon SPINTHU available on Thursday

100 spins on Funky Chicken slots – Use coupon SPINFRI available on Friday

To claim the bonus spins, enter in the coupon code in the cashier, make a deposit and the spins will be instantly credited as soon as the minimum requirements are met. All winnings from the bonus spins will be added to your bonus balance and can be used to play any game. Play Intertops Classic Casino today and claim your bonus spins!