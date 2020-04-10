Get Your Share of Mr Green’s €8,000 Prize Pool Bucks-Bunny Bonanza

Opt In to Win in the Bucks-Bunny Bonanza This Week at Mr Green Casino and You Could Enjoy a Share of the €8,000 Prize Pool

There’s an €8,000 Bucks-Bunny Bonanza going on this week at Mr Green Casino, are you ready to hit the live tables and scoop up some cash? Hop on over to the Easter-themed Live Casino tables and fill your basket with all sorts of goodies, €8,000 worth.

How to win is pretty easy! Log into your account and click ‘opt in’ to confirm your submission on taking part in the Easter promotion. To win a share of the guaranteed prize pool just play any of the qualifying Live Casino games and play at least €10. For every €10 spent, you earn 5 points and land yourself on the leaderboard. The top 50 players will share the €8,000 prize pool when the promotion is over.

The qualifying games will be displayed once you opt in. Any player who places a main wager on any of the qualifying Blackjack tables including Perfect Pairs and 21+3 will win €25 in cash. The €25 cash reward is limited to once per day per player.

Hop on over to Mr Green Casino this weekend for an egg-stravagant good time! If you’re new to the casino claim your 100% 1st Deposit bonus while your there. Play €20 on any of the casino games and unlock 100 free spins on Starburst.