Go Wild this Black Friday with Tons of Bonuses + $1,000 Raffle at Red Stag

Go wild this Black Friday weekend with tons of extra bonuses plus a $1,000 raffle at Red Stag Casino.

From now through Monday November 30th claim deposit reload offers and extra free spins on Cash Cow and Fat Cat.

Coupon code 90WKND- Deposit a minimum of $25 and receive 90% extra plus 50 free spins on Cash Cow up to two times on November 28th.

Coupon code 125WKND- Deposit a minimum of $45 and receive 125% extra plus 75 free spins on Cash Cow up to two times on November 28th.

Coupon code- WEEKEND90- Deposit a minimum of $25 and receive 90% plus 50 free spins on Fat Cat up to two times on November 29th.

Coupon code- WEEKEND125- Deposit a minimum of $45 and receive 125% plus 75 free spins on Fat Cat up to two times on November 29th.

Claim any of the above coupon codes and receive an entry for each coupon for the $1,000 prize draw. Red Stag will draw three lucky winners to each win $1,000 in cold hard cash on Monday November 30th.

You must be a Beer Club level player to claim any of the above bonuses.