Grab an Extra $40,000 in Weekly Combi Bet Wins at Mr Green

Grab up to an extra $40,000 in weekly combi winnings when you play Mr Green’s Sportsbook

Mr Green is offering all sports bettors the opportunity to grab an extra $40,000 in weekly combi winnings. Build your bet Combi Bets, no matter which sports you combine, and Mr Green could be adding a little something, something to your bankroll. Earn 50% in Extra Profit, up to $5,000 if your combi bets take the win, and the ‘odds’ are in your favor!

In addition to the boost with the weekly combi winnings, Mr Green is also rewarding weekly free bet prizes up to $100 to the top three players who create the highest odds combi bets.

How do you boost your combis? Just log into your account, or create one if your new to Mr Green, build up to 8 boosted combi bets each week until promotion end, activate the ‘Combi Booster’ from your betting slip and your good to go. Each betting selection must have the minimum odds of at least 1.40. The maximum state on each bet with the applied profit boost is $1,000. All bets that are placed with a free bet is not eligible for the combo boost.