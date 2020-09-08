Grab Up to 250 Free Spins with Vegas Crest Casinos Monster Mondays

Claim up to 250 free spins when you play Vegas Crest Casino. Vegas Crest is hosting Monster Mondays throughout the entire month of September. Every first deposit made on Monday’s worth at least $50 will get you 250 free spins on Monster Pop from BetSoft.

The amount of free spins all depends on how much your deposit is. Deposit $50-$100 and receive 100 free spins. Deposit $100.01-$250 and receive 150 free spins. Deposit $250 or more and receive 200 free spins and 250 free spins if your VIP.

The Monster Free Spins cannot be claimed with any other promotion offer. New players who have not made a deposit yet is not eligible to claim but is eligible to take advantage of the new player welcome bonus offer. Players must have a lifetime of at least three deposits made in order to be eligible as well. All free spins are subject to wagering requirements.

Vegas Crest gives all new players 10free no deposit spins just for signing up, and then up to $2,500 in free cash with the first two deposits plus another 100 free spins. The first deposit will be match by 200% up to $1,000 and the second 300% up to $1,500.