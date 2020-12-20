Grab Your Sunday Funday Bonus Exclusively at Royal Panda

Don’t forget to claim your Sunday Funday bonus when you play Royal Panda! deposit €20 or more on any Sunday – grab a 100% bonus up to €200

Every Sunday throughout the month of December, Royal Panda is offering a #SundayFunday bonus with an extra deposit match up to $200. There’s only two Sunday’s left to cash-in on the fun; December 20th and the 27th so you better hurry!

The #SundayFunday offer is valid on all deposits of $20 or more. The bonus is worth a 100% match up to $200. The bonus plus deposit is subject to 35x wagering. Wagering must be met with cash balance wagers. The bonus expires after 90 days. Max bonus bets restrictions to apply. All deposits made via Skrill, Paysafe Card, Neteller and PayPal are not eligible for the bonus. Royal Panda offers one of the biggest payment option selections with Credit and Debit Cards, Cryptocurrencies and e-Wallets.

Are you ready to play? Visit Royal Panda today and claim your #SundayFunday 100% bonus! New to Royal Panda? Register make a first deposit and Royal Panda will match the first deposit 100%. If you don’t win with the first deposit welcome match offer no worries! Royal Panda will use the same match with your second deposit to give you another try.