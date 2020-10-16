Great Fall 2020 Bonuses a Halloween Tourney + Free Spins

Join Mr Sloto’s 2020 Halloween Freeroll for a chance to $2020 in prizes!
Halloween 2020 Magazine Tournament
Date: Sep 15 – Nov 1
Game: Count Spectacular
Password: HALLOWIN2020
Buyin: FREE
Add-on: $1
Prize: $2020
All Players
Also from Sloto’Cash Casino. All hands hoay! Mr. Sloto is ready to welcome you onboard his pirate ship filled with 350 free spins this October.
Use the ship’s Jacob’s ladder to claim a 100% 1st Match + 50 Pirate Spins in the hilarious Goldbeard slot. Continue your overseas winning adventure with a 150% 2nd Match + 100 Pirate Spins in the tenebrous Ghost Ship game. And become the ultimate landlubber when you amass a pirate fortune with a 200 Mermaid’s Pearls Free Spins reward!
A pack of 350 Free Spins is waiting to be discovered as you set sail aboard Mr. Sloto’s mid-October pirate ship!
100% up to $1000 1st Match + 50 Pirate Spins
Redeem Code: PIRATESHIP-1
Free Spins Game: Goldbeard
150% up to $1500 2nd Match + 100 Pirate Spins
Redeem Code: PIRATESHIP-2
Free Spins Game: Ghost Ship
Amass Pirate Fortune With:
200 Free Spins Reward!
Redeem Code: 200FREEPEARLS
Free Spins Game: Mermaid’s Pearls
Terms
Deposit bonuses require a $25 minimum deposit and they hold 30x roll over and no max cashout. 200 Free Spins coupon winnings hold $500 max cashout. Promo codes must be redeemed in order. Offers expire on November 15th
All New Players get 50 Free Spins at Miami Club on ‘Dog gone it’!
Miami Club Casino giving players 50 Free Spins on Dog Gone It
Use Code: DGMO14 / No deposit required / WGR: 40x / Max Cashout $150 / Oct 15 – 31 / New Players
Walking dead! Cash in coupon code ZOMBIE to receive a 100% bonus up to $200 + 20 spins on Black Magic!
Code: ZOMBIE / Min. deposit: $25 / WGR: 30x / No max cashout / Oct 16 – 22 / All Players