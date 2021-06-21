Great Weekly Promos and Daily Winners are Welcome at Uptown Aces

Play Uptown Aces this week for some great weekly promos. Uptown invites all its players, and new ones, to stop by and play a few spins on your favorite slot. Why not play your favorite games with some extra cash?
Who doesn’t love extra cash? Uptown Aces is giving away daily specials ranging from 100 free spins, added spins, 150% match bonus, free chips and more. Take a look and pick one or more bonuses to claim with your next deposit.
|BONUS
|DEP
|CODE
|INFO
|Extras & Roll Over
|77%
|$30+
|777BITCOIN
|Bitcoin Daily
|+77 Spins (30x)
|100%
|$30+
|WEEKLYMATCH
|Mon-Fri
|+75 Spins (30x)
|Up to 225%
|$25+
|BONUSTWISTER
|2x Daily
|(30x)
|250%
|$35+
|250SHOWTIME
|Weekend
|(35x)
|70%
|$25+
|EASYACES
|2x Daily
|Easy-Win! (17x)
|75%
|$25+
|UANOLIMITS
|Unlimited!
|+25 Spins (25x)
|100 Spins
|$25+
|EASYFOREST
|2x Daily
|(10x Roll Over!)
|Added Spins
|$25+
|VEGASPIRIT-1
|Monthly Pack
|Double Comps
|333 Spins
|$25+
|TRIPLELUCK-1
|Monthly Pack
|(30x)
|150%
|$25+
|SLOTSOUL-1
|Monthly Pack
|+25 Spins (30x)
|200%
|$25+
|SLOTSOUL-2
|Monthly Pack
|+25 Spins (30x)
|$100 Free
|–
|SLOTS100SOUL
|Monthly Pack
|Complete Above
|400%
|$20+
|400CASINO
|1st Deposit!
|Up to $4,000!
|100 Spins
|$20+
|100ADDEDSPINS
|1st Deposit!
|Low Playthrough
|$125 Free
|$25+
|25EASYWIN125
|1st Deposit!
|500% Match!
If your new to Uptown Aces and haven’t claimed their generous welcome bonus sign up and claim up to $8,888 in welcome bonuses with the first several deposits. Uptown Aces will match your first deposit when you use bonus code UPTOWN1ACES.