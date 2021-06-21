Great Weekly Promos and Daily Winners are Welcome at Uptown Aces

Play Uptown Aces this week for some great weekly promos. Uptown invites all its players, and new ones, to stop by and play a few spins on your favorite slot. Why not play your favorite games with some extra cash?

Who doesn’t love extra cash? Uptown Aces is giving away daily specials ranging from 100 free spins, added spins, 150% match bonus, free chips and more. Take a look and pick one or more bonuses to claim with your next deposit.

BONUS DEP CODE INFO Extras & Roll Over 77% $30+ 777BITCOIN Bitcoin Daily +77 Spins (30x) 100% $30+ WEEKLYMATCH Mon-Fri +75 Spins (30x) Up to 225% $25+ BONUSTWISTER

2x Daily (30x) 250% $35+ 250SHOWTIME Weekend (35x) 70% $25+ EASYACES 2x Daily Easy-Win! (17x) 75% $25+ UANOLIMITS Unlimited! +25 Spins (25x) 100 Spins $25+ EASYFOREST 2x Daily (10x Roll Over!) Added Spins $25+ VEGASPIRIT-1 Monthly Pack Double Comps 333 Spins $25+ TRIPLELUCK-1 Monthly Pack (30x) 150% $25+ SLOTSOUL-1 Monthly Pack +25 Spins (30x) 200% $25+ SLOTSOUL-2 Monthly Pack +25 Spins (30x) $100 Free – SLOTS100SOUL Monthly Pack Complete Above 400% $20+ 400CASINO 1st Deposit! Up to $4,000! 100 Spins $20+ 100ADDEDSPINS 1st Deposit! Low Playthrough $125 Free $25+ 25EASYWIN125 1st Deposit! 500% Match!

If your new to Uptown Aces and haven’t claimed their generous welcome bonus sign up and claim up to $8,888 in welcome bonuses with the first several deposits. Uptown Aces will match your first deposit when you use bonus code UPTOWN1ACES.