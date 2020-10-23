Halloween Bonuses at Slots Capital Casino include 100 Free Spins on Scary Rich 3

October 23, 2020 (Press Release) – For the Halloween season, Slots Capital Casino is giving 100 free spins on its Scary Rich 3 slot as well as 300% and 400% deposit bonuses. These Halloween bonuses are available October 25 – November 11.

In Scary Rich 3 from Rival Gaming, three friends are trapped in a haunted house. Haunted Armor, Chattering Skulls, and a Chopping Cleaver inhabit the darkened halls. The eerie mansion is the home of Evil Baron, his Creature, and the Werewolf. Three or more Evil Baron icons anywhere on the screen trigger the Free Spin Thunderstorm with expanding Werewolf Wilds.

“I like the cute blond guy in this game… reminds me of Shaggy Rogers in Scooby Doo,” laughed Slots Capital’s blogger, Slots Lotty. “Cute. Dunno how safe I’d feel with him in a haunted mansion though!”

HALLOWEEN BONUSES

Available October 25 – November 11, 2020

100 SPINS ON SCARY RICH 3

Deposits of $25-$500

Bonus code: SKELETON100

60X rollover; no max. cash-out

300% DEPOSIT BONUS

Bonus code: WITCH300

400% DEPOSIT BONUS

Bonus code: MONSTER400

Deposits of $35 – $500

45X rollover; no max. cash-out

Slots Capital Casino offers a wide selection of slots and table games from Rival Gaming and adds $100 to new players’ first deposit to welcome them aboard.