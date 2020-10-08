Halloween Bonuses – Free Spins, New Slots, Tourneys and Exclusive Deals

This Weekend Celebrate New Slots, Tournaments and More with a Chance to Win $500 cash Playing Exclusive Saucify slots and Get a New Player Bonus + Free Spins!

Play ‘Tailgate Blitz’ and ‘Witchy Wins’ with 75 Free Spins at Miami Club! Spread your tiny wings and use coupon code SONGBIRD to receive a 150% bonus up to $150 + 20 spins on Birds of Paradise! There is a minimum deposit of $25 and no max cashout. This offer is available from October 9th – 15 for all players.

New players will receive a 50 Free Spins on Tailgate Blitz bonus using code: TBMO7. This is a no deposit required offer with a maximum cash out of $150 available October 7th – 28th at Miami Club.

Vegas Crest, will be pre-launching Saucify’s four, all-new games today, October 8th. The games will be available at Vegas Crest and CyberSpins exclusively till their worldwide launch in November.

To celebrate the grand occasion, Vegas Crest will be hosting a smashing, exclusive Trick or Treat with Saucify Slots Tourney between October 12th-18th, 2020 for $1000 in prizes.

The tourney will feature Saucify’s shiny new Well Oil Be!, Vegas Triple Pay Deluxe, Millionaire’s Life, and Quarterback slot games. The player with the best equalized win over 5 rounds will win the top prize, while the top 20 players get bonus prizes too!

Sloto’cash is extending its promotion + players can redeem it again with a 25 Free Spins on Witchy Wins bonus! Use code: 25WITCHSPINS on this no deposit required offer. The maximum cash out is $180 and is available today October 8th – 31 for all players.

New players get a 333% up to $3330 + 33 Spins on Witch Wins using code: WITCHY333 There is a minimum deposit: of $30 and no maximum cashout. This bonus is available today October 8 – 31st.

Intertops Exclusive Halloween Deals! Get bone-shaking entertainment and shockingly-high winning chances await with these exclusive Halloween bonus boosts.

Bonus: 200% up to $4,000

Code: SCARYWIN1 2. Bonus: $100 Freebie

Code: SCARYWIN2

* Min. deposit $20, max. bonus amount $4,000.

* Coupons have to be redeemed in consecutive order.

* Standard wagering requirements (30x dep. + bonus) apply.

* Max. cashout for SCARYWIN2 is USD 500 with 60x wagering.

* Valid until 31st October, 2020.