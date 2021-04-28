Have You Got in on the $2,500,000 Daily Drops Over at Mr Green?

Every month Mr Green is dropping $2,500,000 in prizes to its players just for playing. Could you imagine playing your favorite slot and a big drop and win appears on your screen?

The extra cash prizes are awarded at random. The only requirement to be eligible is to play any of the qualifying games for that week and opt-in for the promotion.

Mr Green’s general terms and conditions apply to this special promotion. The minimum qualifying spin is $0.50 per spin or more. The total prize pool for the promotion is $2,5000,000. This is a network promotion meaning Mr Green Casino isn’t the only casino participating. Only real money wagers qualifying for eligibility. Unfortunately, players from Sweden, Italy and Portugal are excluded.

Head on over to Mr Green and get started spinning the reels and for the chance to win one of the multiple daily cash drops. You can get started with $1,200 on the first five deposits plus 200 free spins.

The welcome bonus is divided up starting with the first deposit being matched dollar for dollar up to $100. Once you spend at least $20 in the casino Mr Green will credit your account with 100 free spins.