Have you Joined 7Bit Casinos Platipus Tournament Yet?

If you haven’t played 7Bit Casinos Platipus Tournament yet you still have time. The tournament event will end on September 16th at 12:00.

If you would like a chance to win $500 in cold hard cash, you better hurry on over to 7Bit’s and get started.

To join in on the tournament action just play any o the qualifying slots, the faster you spin the faster you earn points and make it to the top of the leaderboard. The qualifying slots are; Pirates Map, Wild Spin, 7 & Hot Fruits, 1001 Spins, Arabian Tales, Aztec Coins, Bison Trail, Caishen’s Gifts, Dragon’s Element, Fairy Forest, Guises of Dracula, Hawaiian Night, Lucky Cat, Wealth of Wisdom, Lord of the Sun and Might of Zeus.

1st place – $500

2nd place – $300

3rd place – $200

4th – 5th place – $150

6th – 9th place – $100

10th – 15th place – $50

16th – 20th place – $40

21st – 30th place – $30

31st – 50th place – $20

Start spinning now to win at 7Bit’ Casino! All prizes are subject to 10x wagering before winnings can be cashed out. The maximum allowed payout is 10x the bonus prize amount.