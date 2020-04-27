Head Over to Slots Million for An Immersive Live Casino Experience

Join Slots Million and Explore of Live Casino Experience Truly Unlike Any You’ve Ever Witnessed from the Comforts of Home

Have you played SlotsMillion Casinos Live Casino yet? The Live Casino was launched a little over a week ago, and SlotsMillion is excited to finally offer a wide variety of Live Casino games such as Baccarat, Poker, Blackjack, Roulette and more. The Live Casino is powered by Playtech, a renowned games provider that has a well-earned reputation throughout the industry since they first started offering their games back in 1999.

The new Live Casino offers tons of features including a detailed explanation of each game inside the main menu. There is also a game setting for each and a chat feature that allows you to interact with other players while playing.

One of the live games SlotsMillion Casinos is excited about is Buffalo Blitz Live. This is the very first slot that is in live format that was designed around the idea of multiple players playing at once while a live host guides the game, almost like being on a game show.

If you haven’t tried the Live Casino yet, hurry and visit SlotsMillion Casinos! If this is your first visit to the casino there is a welcome bonus for all new players to claim. Receive a 100% match plus 100 free spins on the first deposit.