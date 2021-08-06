Heat up August with Some Winning Summer w/ €60,000 Cash Days Giveaway

Bonus Bulletin! Get Some Fantastic Summer Offers that Will Sizzle Big Wins This Month!

First up Mr Green is offering €60,000 Cash Days Giveaway as his birthday celebrations heat up this week! Players are invited to play across Mr Green games collection and for every €1 they WIN, they’ll earn 10 points towards their score on our in-game leaderboard.

That means you could be winning Cash Prizes from €50, right up to our top Cash Prize of €10,000.

Dates: 02:01 on 01/08 – 01:59 on 09/08 (CEST)

Markets: Austria, Canada, Finland, International & Ireland

Check out this offer on the Media ID: 7715

Intertops is also bringing the summer heat with an August Bonus Cocktail! Sip on a refreshing bonus cocktail and enjoy cool winnings with exclusive CPR specials:

Bonus: 200% up to $6,000

Code: COCKTAILS1 2. Bonus: $100 Freebie

Code: COCKTAILS2

* Min. deposit $20, max. bonus amount $6,000.

* Coupons have to be redeemed in consecutive order.

* Standard wagering requirements (30x dep. + bonus) apply.

* Max. cashout for COCKTAILS2 is USD 500 with 60x wagering.

* Valid until August 31st, 2021.

Looking to help celebrate the Olympics? Then head over to Sloto’Cash and partake in the excitement and go for the gold! All through the month of August players can aim for the highest jackpot wins with a 1st 150% Match plus 33 Free Spins, continue with a 2nd 200% Match plus another 33 Spins and finally, accept the gold medal with a $121 Free Token + 33 Free Spins!

Step up to claim the coveted gold this August as you play the popular Achilles Deluxe slot!

1st Bonus

150% up to $1500 + 33 Free Spins on Achilles Deluxe

Redeem Code: SLOTSGOLD-1

2nd Bonus

200% up to $2000 + 33 Free Spins on Achilles Deluxe

Redeem Code: SLOTSGOLD-2

Get after:

$121 Free Chip + 33 Free Spins on Achilles Deluxe

Redeem Code: SLOTSGOLD-3

Terms

Get started with your $25+ deposit. All bonuses hold 30x roll over. Deposit offers hold no max cashout. Free chip holds $500 max cashout. Promotions must be redeemed in order! Expires 31st August