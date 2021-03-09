Help Celebrate Royal Panda’s 7th Bday with Loads of Prizes!

Celebrate Royal Panda’s 7th Birthday with a Craps Live Tournament for a chance to win $1,000 cash

Royal Panda is continuing with its 7th Birthday Live Casino Bonanza with a Craps Live Tournament March 8-13. Play the designated days for a chance to win the top prize of $1,000 in cash. Mr Panda is giving a little hint; He says that sevens can be a great boost to your bankroll with them giving you a quick 4:1 payout.

You must be the Craps Live Table to be eligible for a share of the prize pool. The minimum bet to qualify is $10. A total of 10 players who achieve the highest net winnings will win a share of the $3,000 prize pool. The highest net winnings are calculated by the players win minus the amount of the winning wager.

1st place- $1,000
2nd place- $500
3rd place- $300
4th place- $250
5th-7th place- $200
8th place- $150
9th place- $100
10th place- $100

Are you ready to join the live action? Play Royal Panda this week and shoot for the sevens! Start your live casino play with a 100% welcome bonus match up to $100, and if you don’t win, no worries, Mr Panda has you covered with the same exact bonus with your second deposit.

