Zoom Past the Red Zone and Head Over to Bovada as They Host an Array of Turbo Tournaments and Super Turbo Tournaments

Hit the felt faster with Bovada Poker’s Turbo Tournaments. Bovada offers a huge array of fast-paced daily tournaments with a range of starting chip amounts to choose from and blinds increasing every two to six minutes. The best thing about these daily tournaments is that they all offer a guaranteed prize pool, and on Thursday’s and Friday’s there is a special $7,500 Guaranteed.

Featured Daily Turbo Tournaments Time (ET) Tournament Name Guaranteed Prize Pool Buy-in Starting Chips 2:30 PM $3,000 Guaranteed Turbo SS $3,000 $11 5,000 3:30 PM $1,000 Guaranteed Rebuy (Action Hour Turbo) $1,000 $2.20 2,000 5:30 PM $3,000 Guaranteed Turbo $3,000 $27.50 10,000 9:25 PM $3,000 Guaranteed (Turbo Rebuy) $3,000 $3.30 2,000 9:45 PM $2,000 Guaranteed (Super Knockout Turbo) $2,000 $22 1,500 10:00 PM $10,000 Guaranteed (Turbo SS)* $10,000 $109 5,000 11:00 PM $5,000 Guaranteed Turbo SS $5,000 $33 5,000 12:00 AM $5,000 Guaranteed (Turbo) $5,000 $11 10,000

Bovada Poker offers a full tournament schedule for daily events, weekly specials and exclusive sit-n-go competitions. Bovada Poker offers its poker software in download only. Once the software is downloaded you have full access to all of the sped-up online tournaments and added features.