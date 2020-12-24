Holly Jolly Xmas Stockings is Live at Wixstars

Wixstars Casino is spreading some Christmas cheer with stockings full of goodies

December 24th- Win yourself up to 100 free spins.

When you win consecutive games on Dragons of the North, Epic Riches or Wolf Riches you win yourself free spins.

The amount of free spins depends on how many consecutive wins you have. 2 consecutive wins gets you 5 free spins, 3 consecutive wins gets you 20 free spins, 5 wins 50 spins and 7 consecutive wins gets you the max of 100 free spins.

December 25th- Santa is stopping by to fill everyone’s stockings with tons of surprises. Log into your Wixstars account to unwrap all the joy!

December 26th- Santastic gifts for all to enjoy! Opt in for the chance to win 100 free spins and pick a Christmas present to let the fun begin. All free spins are on Twin Spin Megaways only.

There’s still plenty of time to get in on Santa’s Snowy Raffle too. For every $20 wager placed on any of the slots you earn one point. The goal is to get to the top of the leaderboard to take home the $2,500 1st place prize. Santa is giving away a total of $15,000 in prizes. All winners will be announced December 27th.