Hunt for Gold in Royal Panda’s Gonzo’s Cash Treasure Hunt

Hunt for Gold when you play Gonzo’s Cash Treasure Hunt Live Tournament over at Royal Panda

Royal Panda is hosting its Gonzo’s Cash Treasure Hunt Live Tournament this week for a chance to win a share of the $6,000 prize pool. May 27-30 brave the jungle and you could be amongst the top players and secure a guaranteed prize payout.

To take part in this magnificent promotion just enter into the Amazon rainforest and team up with Gonzo himself. Join the fun as you help the fearless leader and earn points for every $1.00 net win you get on the live game. If you can build your points and score higher than your competitors, you win. The top prize is worth $1,000 in cash. No minimum bets apply, just wager, win and climb to the top of the leaderboard!

Leaderboard position and cash prize:

1 – $1,000

2 – $500

3 – $300

4 – $250

5 – $200

6 – $200

7 – $200

8 – $150

9 – $100

10 – $100

This great promotion, as well as all others hosted by Royal Panda Casino is what makes them stand out, and it all starts from the second you become a Royal Panda player. New players are welcomed to the site with 100% match up to $100 with the first deposit.