Hurry Over to CyberSpins Casino This Weekend and Claim Free Spins

There’s one more Free Spin Mania Saturday left this month over at CyberSpins Casino. All month long CyberSpins has offered Free Spin Mania on Tuesday’s and Saturdays for a chance to grab some high value free spins.

Between 12:01am Saturday until 11:59pm make your first deposit of the day and claim up to 200 high value free spins at Cyberspins Casino.

Deposit

$50-$100.00 receive 75 free spins on Well Oil Be!

$100.01-$250.00 receive 150 free spins on Norsemen

$250.01+ receive 175 free spins on Vlad Dracula

$150.00+ and are VIP receive 200 free spins on The Heroes

What’s even more notable about this promotion is that all free spins awarded have a high cost value so making your first deposit of the day and claiming the spins puts you in a good winning position to get some huge wins.

This promotion can not be claimed with any other promotion. New players are offered their very own special promotion worth 10 no deposit free spins when signing up and then 100 more free spins plus 100% match up to $500 with the first deposit and 90 free spins plus 150% bonus up to $750 with the second.

Head to Cyberspins Casino and make it a winning weekend!