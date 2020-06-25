If Extra Weekly Slot Bonuses Sound Good Visit Cherry Jackpot Casino

Tanya L.
Deposit and receive a extraordinary 80% extra to play all your favorite slots games. Bitcoin deposit = 5% Extra Bonus. Use 2 times every day. All Deposits $35+ for a 80% bonus. Bitcoin Deposit. $10+ for a 85% bonus

Could you use an extra 80% in weekly slot bonuses? Sure we all can, and you will when you play Cherry Jackpot Casino.

Cherry Jackpot offers an 80% Weekly Slots Bonus each and every week and the best part about this bonus offer is that it can be used two times a day, you pick which two deposits you want to use it.

For all Bitcoin deposits, you will receive an extra 5% on top of the weekly bonus amount, and with Bitcoin, your minimum deposit only has to be just $10. All other deposit options require a minimum of $35 to be eligible for the bonus. Wagering on the bonus is 40x the deposit plus bonus amount. The maximum allowed bet is $10. Cherry Jackpot’s general terms and conditions also apply.

Cherry Jackpot offers one of the biggest welcoming bonuses in the industry as well. All new players will receive up to $20,000 free with the first 10 deposits, a 200% match with bonus code CHERRY200. All games are allowed except for Casino War, Sic Bo, Craps, Roulette and Baccarat. Wagering requirement for the welcome offer is 30x.

Tanya L. made the move with us from Casino Scam Report over to Casino Players Report as we re-branded in 2017. She handles political gambling and casino industry news.

