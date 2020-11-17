Ignition Rewards Are On Fire at Ignition Casino!

Ignition Casino offers one of the hottest rewards program on this side of the land! Score Ignition Miles from all casino and poker play. Cash in your miles for bonuses anytime.

Never lose your miles status and unlock exclusive payment methods like Bitcoin.

How it Works

For all wagers made on the casino and poker games you earn miles. Once you accumulate enough miles, they can be cashed in for cash bonuses anytime. You can exchange all or a portion of your miles balance, or save them up for a rainy day, the options are endless.

The rewards program consists of several different tiers with eight tiers total. Each tier or level offers a different redemption rate for miles conversions. For example, the lowest tier Steel has a 2,500=$1 conversion while the highest tier Diamond has a 1,000 miles = $1.00 redemption rate.

Game Wager Amount Miles per dollar wagered

Slot Games $1 5

Video Poker $1 1

Table Games $1 1

Specialty Games $1 15

Are you ready to see how hot the rewards program is? Play Ignition Casino today and start reaping the rewards from your game play. Start off with a $2,000 welcome bonus that includes up to $1,000 on your initial deposit.