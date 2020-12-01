Intertops $270,000 Casino on Ice Contest is Frosty Fun for Players

December 1, 2020 (Press Release) — Intertops Casino players can win up to $500 every week during the $270,000 Casino on Ice casino bonus contest that has just started and continues until February 1st.

Players will earn points as they play Christmas classics like Rudolph Awakens or the brand-new Christmas slot Epic Holiday Party – or any of the hundreds of games from Realtime Gaming that the world’s most trusted online casino offers.

Every week, 300 players with the most points will win $30,000 in prizes. The top 20 players each week are entered into a final draw for another $1000.

“Competing with other players for top bonuses adds extra excitement to our games,” said Intertops Casino’s manager. “Many players aren’t content to just be one of the 300 players in the prize money every week though. They’ve got their eye on that $500 first prize and, of course, they want to be in the final draw!”

The rivalry between Santa Claus and the rebellious Rudolph continues in Rudolph Awakens, the fourth game in the popular Santa’s Revenge series. The 30 payline slot, which pays out up to 50,000X the bet, made its debut just last Christmas. Frozen in ice until he’s rescued by an Elf, the dastardly Rudolph is an Expanding Wild. When he expands to cover the middle reel, he triggers 10 free spins.

New this Christmas, Realtime Gaming’s Epic Holiday Party has Multiplying Wilds, Free Spins with no low paying symbols and four jackpots. Players can choose to upgrade their Game Level and get higher payouts, activate bigger jackpots and increase the Multiplying Wild value (up to 5X). The new Christmas slot is a “243 Ways” game so there are 243 chances for a winning combination on every spin.

Known for its excellent customer service, huge selection of slots and table games and generous bonus offers, Intertops Casino has been entertaining players all over the world for more than 20 years.