Intertops Brings New Orleans’ Annual Party Home in New ‘Mardi Gras Magic’

February 3, 2021 (Press Release) – This week, Intertops Casino Red launches a festive new game from Realtime Gaming and starts another $150,000 casino bonus contest.

The new Mardi Gras Magic unveiled today brings the festive fun of New Orleans’ annual blow-out to a full-featured new slot game. Until the end of February, players that deposit as little as $20 get 50 free spins on the new game.

Set in New Orleans’ French Quarter during its annual pre-Lent celebration, Mardi Gras Magic is a 25 payline slot game with sexy showgirls and two types of Wilds on its reels. Its Wild is a golden Joker Mask. It also has Bursting Wilds that explode after a win, turning other symbols into Wilds and creating possibilities of additional winning combinations.

The Mardi Gras logo is this game’s Scatter which can trigger up to 20 free spins. Bursting Wilds occur more frequently during free spins. A Random Prize Award multiplying wins by the amount of the bet can be granted after any spin

MARDI GRAS MAGIC — INTRODUCTORY BONUS

150% Deposit Bonus up to $3000

Includes 50 spins on new Mardi Gras Magic

Min. deposit just $20

Code: MARDI150

Available until February 28, 2020

$150,000 CRACK THE SAFE CASINO BONUS CONTEST

Intertops Casino’s new casino bonus contest continues until March 8th. Players earn points when they play and compete with each other for top weekly bonuses. Every week, 300 top point earners win $30,000 in prizes – up to $500 each. Weekly winners are entered in a final draw for $1000.

Valentine’s bonuses will be announced next week.

