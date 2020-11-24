Intertops Casino – 50 Free Spins on RTG’s Festive New ‘Epic Holiday Party’ Slot

November 25, 2020 (Press Release) It’s Christmas in Vegas in the new Epic Holiday Party slot game at Intertops Casino Red. Realtime Gaming’s new holiday slot game has Multiplying Wilds, Free Spins with no low paying symbols, Upgradable Game Levels and four jackpots.

Until the end of December, players that deposit as little as $20 get 50 free spins on the new game.

“Some people dream of a white Christmas. Some of us would rather be in Las Vegas! ” laughed Intertops Casino’s manager. “Just like Vegas, Epic Holiday Party is all about the upgrade! “

Epic Holiday Party players can choose to upgrade their Game Level and get higher payouts, activate bigger jackpots and increase the Multiplying Wild value. They can place larger bets at higher Game Levels.

At Level 4, all four jackpots are activated: Mini, Minor, Major and Grand. When the Wild symbol appears, it can trigger any one of them.

A Multiplying Wild can appear on the center reel and multiply wins up to 5X.

Three or more Scatters (Free Spins Christmas Trees) trigger 12 free spins. Lower paying symbols do not appear during free spins.

As a “243 Ways” slot game, Epic Holiday Party has 243 chances for a winning combination on every spin.

EPIC HOLIDAY PARTY — INTRODUCTORY BONUS

150% Deposit Bonus up to $3000

Includes 50 spins on new Epic Holiday Party

Min. deposit just $20

Code: XMASPARTY

Available until December 31, 2020

Intertops Casino’s $270,000 Casino on Ice casino bonus contest begins December 1st. Players earn points when they play and compete with each other for top weekly bonuses. Every week, 300 top point earners win $30,000 in prizes – up to $500 each.

Intertops Casino – the most trusted online casino in the world — has hundreds of games from Realtime Gaming. Christmas favorites include Swindle All the Way, Naughty or Nice and the Rudolph vs Santa trilogy: Rudolph’s Revenge, Return of the Rudolph and Santa Strikes Back. There’ll be one more new game before Christmas: IC Wins debuts December 16.