Intertops Casino Giving 50 Free Spins on RTG’s Frosty New ‘IC Wins’ Slot

December 16, 2020 (Press Release) — The new IC Wins slot game, unveiled this week at Intertops Casino Red, takes players on an Alaskan adventure into a winter wonderland. The new slot from Realtime Gaming has a Guaranteed Re-Spin feature that turns non-winning spins into wins and a Free Spins Bonus with up to 7X win-multiplier.

An introductory bonus on deposits as little as $20, available until the end of December, includes 50 spins on the new game.

“The setting might be frosty,” said Intertops Casino’s manager. “But this game’s Guaranteed Re-Spin feature makes it hot, hot, hot!”

IC Wins is a medium-volatility, six-reel slot that has 4096 chances for a winning combination on every spin. When there is no win, a Guaranteed Re-spin where wins are multiplied up to 7X is triggered. Re-spins continue until there is a win. Three or more Scatters trigger up to 16 free spins. On every Free Spin, a random multiplier from 1X up to 7X is applied.

IC WINS — INTRODUCTORY BONUS

Available until December 16, 2020 – January 31, 2021

150% Deposit Bonus up to $3000

Includes 50 spins on new IC Wins

Code: ICYWIN1

50 Free Spins on IC Wins

Code: ICYWIN2

A minimum deposit of just $20 is required for each bonus.

Until February 1st, Intertops players continue to compete with each other for top bonuses during the $270,000 Casino on Ice bonus contest. Players earn points as they play any of the casino’s hundreds of games and, every week, 300 players with the most points win up to $500 each.

Intertops Casino – the most trusted online casino in the world — has a large collection of Christmas slots for the holiday season including the brand-new Epic Holiday Party, which celebrates Christmas in Vegas, as well as player-favorites like The Nice List, Swindle All the Way, Naughty or Nice and the Santa’s Revenge series: Return of the Rudolph, Rudolph’s Revenge, Santa Strikes Back and Rudolph Awakens.