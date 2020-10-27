Intertops Casino Giving Free Spins on RTG’s New ‘Frog Fortunes’ Slot

October 28, 2020 (Press Release) — In the new Frog Fortunes slot game at Intertops Casino Red, players travel deep into a steamy tropical rainforest where a golden frog guards an incredible ancient treasure – a fortune in gold and jewels hidden in the jungle by a forgotten people.

An introductory bonus on deposits as little as $20, available until the end of November, includes 50 spins on the new game.

“Frog Fortunes is what we call a Low Volatility game,” explained Intertops Casino’s manager. “Payouts may be smaller than some games, but they happen more often!”

The new game from Realtime Gaming features Exploding Symbols and Cascading Reels. After paying out, symbols in winning combinations explode. New symbols cascade into their place creating chances for more winning combinations. Winning symbols continue to explode until there are no more winning combinations.

As a “243 Ways” slot game, there are 243 chances for a winning combination on every spin.

FROG FORTUNES — INTRODUCTORY BONUS

150% Deposit Bonus up to $3000

Includes 50 spins on new Frog Fortunes

Min. deposit just $20

Code: FROG150

Available October 28 to November 30, 2020

Until Halloween, Intertops is also giving deposit bonuses that include free spins on its new Witchy Wins Halloween slot game.

WITCHY WINS — INTRODUCTORY BONUS

150% Deposit Bonus up to $3000

Includes 50 spins on new Witchy Wins

Min. deposit just $20

Code: WITCHY50

Available until October 31, 2020

Destined to be a Halloween classic, the new Witchy Wins has RTG’s new Wild Reels and Morphing Multiplying Wilds features. Its Wild is a bubbling Cauldron that randomly morphs into a Golden Cauldron, becoming a Multiplying Wild that multiplies wins up to 4X.

Intertops Casino – the most trusted online casino in the world — has lots more Halloween slots including Count Spectacular, Halloween Treasures and the sexy Winnie and Wanda Witch in Bubble Bubble and Bubble Bubble 2.