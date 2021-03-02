Intertops Casino New Paddy’s Lucky Forest + $150,000 Crack the Safe Bonus

March 3, 2021 (Press Release) – With St Patrick’s Day just around the corner and the annual celebration of all things Irish, Intertops Casino Red is launching the new Paddy’s Lucky Forest slot from Realtime Gaming. The new leprechaun slot game has Slippery Wilds, three Jackpots and a Pick Bonus that awards instant prizes.

There’s a pot o’gold at the end of this rainbow. Until the end of March, players that deposit as little as $20 can get a 200% bonus – up to $3000 — that includes 50 free spins on the new game.

“We’ve increased our introductory bonus for this game,” said Intertops Casino’s manager. “This time we’ll add double what you deposit AND include free spins!”

Paddy’s Lucky Forest is a magical new game charmed with the luck of the Irish. There are 720 ways to win on every spin and there are three jackpots that can be randomly won on any spin. In the Pick Bonus game, players select Pots of Gold to reveal instant prizes and free spins.

This enchanting new game from Realtime Gaming features new Slippery Wilds. When a wild Golden Clover appears on one of the three middle reels, any wins are paid and then it slips down one position on the reel creating another chance for a winning combination.

PADDY’S LUCKY FOREST — INTRODUCTORY BONUS

200% Deposit Bonus up to $3000

Includes 50 spins on new Paddy’s Lucky Forest

Min. deposit just $20

Code: LUCKY200

Available until March 31, 2021

$150,000 CRACK THE SAFE CASINO BONUS CONTEST

Intertops Casino players compete with each other for weekly prizes. The current casino bonus contest continues until March 8th. Players earn points when they play and every week 300 top point earners win $30,000 in prizes – up to $500 each. Weekly winners are entered in a final draw for $1000 to be held March 8th. The $240,000 Spring Meadows contest starts March 9.

Offering hundreds of games from Realtime Gaming, Intertops Casino is the most trusted online casino in the world. Intertops took the world’s very first online sports bet 25 years ago and is celebrating by launching an all new in-play online sportsbook.