Intertops Casino Players Compete During the $120,000 Harvest Fun Contest

November 3, 2020 (Press Release) – Colored leaves signal the change of seasons and at Intertops Casino that means it’s time for Players to Compete With Each Other for Top Bonuses during $120,000 Harvest Fun Contest

This month, during the $120,000 Harvest Fun casino bonus contest, players will compete against each other to win $30,000 in weekly prizes.

Until November 30th, players will automatically earn points when they play any of the casino’s slots and table games. Every week, 300 players with the most points will win $30,000 in bonuses. Every week, the first prize is $500. The top 20 players each week are entered in a final draw for another $1000.

“Players with the most points win the biggest prizes, but it’s not just about the money,” explained Intertops Casino’s manager. “First prize comes with bragging rights!”

Intertops Casino has hundreds of games from Realtime Gaming. This month, two fun-on-the-farm harvest-themed games are recommended.

Hen House has hungry Fox, a Rooster, Pigs, Sheep and Mother Hens spinning on its reels and a bonus game that awards free spins and win multipliers. Scattered Egg symbols trigger the Henhouse Pick Feature where players select chickens to reveal eggs hiding up to 25 free games with 3 bonus Wilds and up to x7 multiplier.

Hillbillies Cashola features three farm-fresh hillbillies: Billy Bob, Billy Bubba and Billy Jo. When two or more of them appear at once they trigger free spins where all wins are doubled.

