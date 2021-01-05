Intertops Poker 2021 – $2000 Slot Tournament and a $150 Blackjack Quest

January 4, 2021 (Press Release) — This week, everyone that plays the Stampede, Chilli Pop, Tiger’s Claw and Fruit Zen slots at Intertops Poker will automatically earn points in this month’s slot tournament. The tournament, which is free to enter, starts today and continues until January 11th. The top 16 players will win $2000 in prize money – first prize is $400.

“Win up to $400 just for playing some of our most popular slots?!” said Intertops Poker’s casino manager. “Not a bad way to start the new year, I’d say!”

Stampede takes players to the high grasses and spreading acacia trees of the sun-drenched African savannah. Scatters trigger up to 20 free spins and during free spins Wilds have a 3X multiplier.

Chilli Pop is a sizzling-hot Mexican fiesta. Three or more adjacent symbols pay out and new symbols cascade down to replace them. The Piñata symbol is Wild and can create stacked multipliers.

Tiger’s Claw is a mystical 3-4-5-4-3 slot game with extra rows on the middle reels creating 720 ways to win. A Tiger’s Claw grasping a glowing orb can trigger up to 96 free spins.

The fluffy pink cherry orchard where Fruit Zen is played may seem serene, but with an expanding Wild that increases winning combinations, it’s filled with non-stop excitement!

BLACKJACK QUEST, January 4 – 11

Players that join this month’s Blackjack Quest can win a $150 blackjack bonus by collecting a series of winning hands: one Natural Blackjack (Ace with 10, Jack, Queen or King of any suit), one Colored Blackjack (Natural Blackjack with both cards same color) and one Clubs Blackjack (both cards clubs). They must also get two or more natural Blackjacks in the same game, twice. Four types of Blackjack can be found under the Tangente tab in the Casino Games section of the site. Blackjack Quest bonuses must be wagered fifteen 15 times and players have three days to play through.

Known primarily for its busy poker tables attracting all kinds of players from all over the world, Intertops Poker also has an exciting casino games section with slots and table games from three leading games providers. With regular Blackjack promotions, it has become a popular Blackjack destination.