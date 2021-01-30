Intertops Poker Adds 70 New Slots from Nucleus Gaming

February 1, 2021 (Press Release) – Intertops Poker has just added 70 new games from Nucleus Gaming to its casino games section. This week, players can get free spins on four of the most popular games in the new collection. And, until the end of February, they can also take up to 100 free spins on Primal Hunt, February’s Slot of the Month.

“We have so many new games all of a sudden!” said Intertops Pokers’ casino manager. “We’re featuring four of the best ones this week and will be featuring lots of games from Nucleus in coming weeks.”

FREE SPINS ON NEW GAMES FROM NUCLEUS GAMING (February 1-7, 2021)

Until Sunday, players that deposit can claim free spins on Cardinal Dragons, Salsa Poppers, Pixie Magic and Reels of Treasure.

30 Free Spins on Cardinal Dragons

With min. $25 deposit

Bonus code: CARDINAL30

60 Free Spins on Salsa Poppers

with min. $50 deposit

Bonus code: SALSA60

80 Free Spins on Pixie Magic

With min. $75 deposit

Bonus code: PIXIE80

100 Free Spins on Reels of Treasure

with min. $100 deposit

Bonus code: TREASURE100

Wagering requirement: 30X. Max. cash-out from free spins: $250.

In Cardinal Dragons, Wild Dragons grant free respins and win multipliers. Magical Dragon Pearls can trigger one of the game’s three jackpots.

Salsa Poppers is a cluster pay game with exploding symbols. The Wild Pinata multiplies wins up to 64X and Mules trigger up to 26 free spins.

Pixie Magic is an enchanting slot adventure where Silver Pixies can award up to 15 free spins and Crimson Pixies conjure instant wins.

Every win awards another spin in the decadent Reels of Treasure. Stacked Scatters pay massive wins and the Megastar symbol triggers a bonus game with four jackpots.

FEBRUARY SLOT OF THE MONTH: PRIMAL HUNT

Players can get up to 100 free spins with their deposits February 1-28, 2021.

30 Free Spins with min. $25 deposit. Coupon code: PRIMAL1

60 Free Spins with min. $50 deposit. Coupon code: PRIMAL2

80 Free Spins with min. $75 deposit. Coupon code: PRIMAL3

100 Free Spins with min. $100 deposit. Coupon code: PRIMAL4

Wagering requirement: 30X. Max cash-out: $250.

Primal Hunt takes players back to the Stone Age in a fast-paced game with multiplying Wilds and a Cave Lion that can trigger up to 20 free spins bonus.

Intertops Poker hosts busy poker tables on the Horizon Poker Network and also has hundreds of games from four games providers in its growing Casino section.