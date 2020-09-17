Intertops Poker Brush and Floss Weekly Free Spins Offer

September 21, 2020 (Press Release) This week at Intertops Poker all it takes to get free spins on the casino’s sweetest games is a $25 deposit. September 21-28, all players will get 40 free spins on Sugar Pop 2 with a minimum $25 deposit and 70 free spins on Super Sweets with a deposit of $50 or more. This is also a great week for blackjack players – everyone’s first twenty blackjack bets are free.

“We should probably include a free dental exam when we feature such sugary games!” laughed Intertops Poker’s casino manager. “Since we can’t do that, all I can say is… brush your teeth after playing!”

The candylicious symbols in Sugar Pop 2: Double Dipped don’t have to be in a line to win. This game pays out on clusters of four or more. After paying out, winning clusters explode and new candies cascade into their place for a chance at another win.

Super Sweets features Golden Tickets that grant free spins and Sticky Wilds that stay in place for more wins. A Candy Surprise can appear at any time and give either a re-spin or a ticket to the bonus rounds.

FREE SPINS WITH DEPOSITS

Available September 21-28, 2020

40 Free Spins on Sugar Pop 2

Min. Deposit $25

Coupon code: SUGARUSH

70 Free Spins on Super Sweets

Min. Deposit $50

Coupon code: CANDYBAR

Players have until October 5th to take their free spins. Wagering requirement for free spins is 30X. Max. cash-out $250.

20 FREE BLACKJACK BETS – SEPTEMBER 23-30, 2020

This week, Intertops Poker is giving more free Blackjack bets than ever! Blackjack players automatically get their first 20 bets on the house. 20 free $2 bets will be applied as soon as they log on to regular Blackjack, Perfect Pairs Blackjack, Double Draw Blackjack or Face Up 21, all found under the Lucktap tab in the Casino section. They can win up to $250 with their free bets (wagering requirement 15X).

“Maybe it’s just because I play a little more aggressively with free bets than with my own money” said one regular blackjack player. “But I always seem to do really well with free blackjack bets!”

