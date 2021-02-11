Intertops Poker Giving 15 Extra Free Spins to Players that Deposit in Bitcoins

February 12, 2021 (Press Release) – Intertops Poker is giving up to 60 free spins on popular Betsoft slots February 15th-21st. Players that use Bitcoins to deposit will get an extra 15 free spins. A$25 Bitcoin deposit gets 45 free spins on Chilli Pop. With a minimum $50 Bitcoin deposit, players can get 75 free spins on Stampede.

“There’s lots of other ways to deposit. But transaction fees are really low when you use Bitcoins,” said Intertops Pokers’ casino manager. “We can get your winnings to you way faster too!”

FREE SPINS WITH DEPOSITS – 15 EXTRA SPINS FOR BITCOIN DEPOSITS

Available February 15-21, 2021 only

30 Free Spins (+15 with Bitcoin = 45) on Chilli Pop

Min. deposit $25

Coupon codes: CHILLIBIT

60 Free Spins (+15 with Bitcoin = 75) on Stampede

Min. deposit $50

Coupon codes: RUSHCOIN

Players can win up to $250 with their free spins.

Chillipop is a sizzling-hot Mexican salsa. Three or more adjacent tomatoes, onions, garlics or peppers pay out and new symbols cascade down to replace them.

Stampede takes players to the sun-drenched African savannah where majestic elephant herds rule supreme. Scatters trigger up to 20 free spins – Wilds during free spins can multiply wins up to 3X. With 1024 chances to win on any spin, Stampede is a player favorite.

Intertops Poker hosts busy poker tables on the Horizon Poker Network and also has hundreds of games from four games providers in its growing Casino section.