Intertops Poker Giving Free Spins on Four New Slots

May 17, 2021 (Press Release) — This week’s free spins offer in the Casino Games section at Intertops Poker gives players bonus spins on four more of the 70 new games they got recently from Nucleus Gaming: Lucky Clovers, Runes of Odin, Catch & Release and Cardinal Dragons. They can win up to $250 with their free spins.

“So many new games to try – where do you start?!” said the casino manager. “Start by taking some free spins on the four games that have been most popular with players so far!”

Also this week, Blackjack players can win a $150 blackjack bonus by collecting a series of winning hands.

NUCLEUS GAMES FREE SPINS

Available May 17-23, 2021

30 Free Spins on Lucky Clovers

Min. deposit $25

Coupon code: CLOVER25

60 Free Spins on Runes of Odin

Min. deposit $50

Coupon code: FRIGG50

80 Free Spins on Catch & Release

Min. deposit $75

Coupon code: PIKE75

100 Free Spins on Cardinal Dragons

Min. deposit $100

Coupon code: WYVERN100

Wagering requirement: 30X.

Lucky Clovers is an innovative new six-reel slot with four special features on the last reel, granting Free Spins and Golden Coin Wilds.

The ancient Norse god of war leads players on an epic journey in the Runes of Odin slot. When the Rune of Power can replace symbols and create new combinations. The Well of Knowledge can wash over the reels to award instant prizes.

Catch & Release features a happy fisherman, Octopus scatters that trigger free spins with Clingy Wilds, and Oyster Pearls that launch a bonus game.

In Cardinal Dragons, Wild Dragons of the 4 Seas grant free re-spins, win multipliers, random prizes and additional dragons. Magical Dragon Pearls can trigger one of three jackpots.

$150 BLACKJACK QUEST May 17-22

This month marks the return of the popular Blackjack Quest. Players that collect a series of winning blackjack hands can win $150. They need one Natural Blackjack (any suit), one Colored Blackjack (both cards same color), one all Clubs Blackjack and two or more natural Blackjacks in the same game.

Intertops Poker has hundreds of slots and table games from four leading games providers in its Casino Games section and hosts busy poker tables on the Horizon Poker Network.