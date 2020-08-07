Intertops Poker Giving up to 100 Free Spins on Betsoft’s New “The Hive”

August 7, 2020 (Press Release) – Until the end of August, Intertops Poker is giving slots players up to 100 free spins on its Slot of the Month, Betsoft’s new The Hive.

$100 Blackjack Quest bonuses available until August 11th and $2000 Slots Tournament continues until August 10th

And, until Monday, there’s $2000 to be won in the August Slots Tournament featuring the Back to Venus, Monster Pop, Charms and Clovers and Reels of Wealth slots from Betsoft. Until Tuesday, Blackjack players can pick up a $100 blackjack bonus during this month’s Blackjack Quest.

The Hive is a brand-new slot game from Betsoft with new Spreading Wilds, up to 60X win multipliers, and a cute family of Bee characters that award win multipliers and fill the Honey Meter that triggers free spins.

“The hexagonal grid is the first thing you notice,” said Intertops Poker’s casino manager. “But it’s the new ‘walking Wilds’ that fill the grid one spot at a time that are getting players so excited! So many Wilds gives lots of chances to win!”

AUGUST SLOT OF THE MONTH: THE HIVE

Up to 100 free spins on new slot game, August 1 – 31

30 Free Spins with min. $25 deposit. Coupon code: HONEY1

60 Free Spins with min. $50 deposit. Coupon code: HONEY2

80 Free Spins with min. $75 deposit. Coupon code: HONEY3

100 Free Spins with min. $100 deposit. Coupon code: HONEY4

Wagering requirement: 30X. Max cash-out: $250.

$2000 SLOTS TOURNAMENT

Until August 10th, everyone that plays some of Intertops Poker’s most popular slots — Back to Venus, Monster Pop, Charms and Clovers and Reels of Wealth — will automatically earn one tournament point for every spin. At the end of the competition, 16 players with the most points will walk away with $2000 in prize money. First prize is $400.

$100 BLACKJACK QUEST — Continues until August 11th

This weekend, and continuing until Tuesday, Blackjack players can win a $100 bonus on top of their winnings. It takes one Natural Blackjack (Ace with 10, Jack, Queen or King of any suit), one Colored Blackjack (Natural Blackjack with both cards same color) and one Clubs Blackjack (both cards clubs) plus two or more natural Blackjacks in the same game (twice) to win an instant $100 blackjack bonus (15X wagering requirement).

Players from all over the world enjoy Intertops Poker’s full-featured online casino and a busy online poker room. New players are welcomed with an up to $1000 Welcome Bonus that includes 25 free spins.