Intertops Poker Giving up to 100 Free Spins on its Fruit-Flavored Slot-of-the-Month

October 1, 2020 (Press Release) – The mouth-watering Fruit Zen from Betsoft is October’s Slot of the Month at Intertops Poker. Until Halloween, the casino is giving slots players up to 100 free spins on the fruitastic game when they deposit. This Friday, Saturday and Sunday, players can also get free spins on the mystical Faerie Spells and thrilling Frankenslot’s Monster.

Although it has stylized cherries, grapes, peaches and other fruit on its reels, Fruit Zen is hardly a traditional fruitie. The serene cherry orchard it’s set in may seem calm, but that changes quickly when the reels start spinning.

“Don’t be fooled by the calm music and calm setting!” warned the manager of Intertops Poker. “With fast-paced action and an expanding Wild to boost wins, it’ll have your mouth watering and your heart pounding!”

When the Wild appears on any of Fruit Zen’s middle three reels it expands to fill the complete reel. This can create multiple winning combinations and also triggers a free re-spin. Additional re-spins can be triggered by Wilds that appear on other reels.

OCTOBER SLOT OF THE MONTH: FRUIT ZEN

Up to 100 free spins on the action-packed slot game, October 1 – 31

35 Free Spins with min. $25 deposit. Coupon code: KIWI

60 Free Spins with min. $45 deposit. Coupon code: CHERRY

80 Free Spins with min. $70 deposit. Coupon code: PEAR

100 Free Spins with min. $100 deposit. Coupon code: APPLE

Wagering requirement: 30X. Max cash-out: $250.

WEEKEND SPECIAL – October 2-4, 2020

Players that deposit this Friday, Saturday and Sunday can claim free spins on Faerie Spells and Franken Slots Monster

50 Free Spins on Faerie Spells

With min. $35 deposit

Bonus code: FAIRIES

70 Free Spins on Franken Slots Monster

with min. $50 deposit

Bonus code: ALIVE70

Wagering requirement: 30X. Max. cash-out from free spins: $250.

Woodland spirits brew potions in the shadows, and any toadstool can hide a hoard of treasure in the mystical Faerie Spells slot game. Frankenslot’s Monster takes players into the depths of Dr. Frankenslot’s laboratory where they can control the legendary monster in a thrilling bonus round.

