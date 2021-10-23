Intertops Poker Halloween Special; 100 Free Spins, No Deposit Required

October 25, 2021 (Press Release) – This week, after claiming free spins on The Magic Shoppe, Under the Bed and Wild Drops, slots players at Intertops Poker can then take 100 free spins on Stacked with no deposit required.

In addition to hundreds of slots from four leading games developers, the Casino Games section at Intertops Poker also has table games like blackjack and roulette. For a change of pace, players can also place 15 free blackjack bets this week.

Magic Shoppe’s enchanting Celestial Boxes free spins feature is triggered by three or more Sun Box or Moon Box symbols. Every free spin wins a prize and free spins can be re-triggered. A powerful magic wand can turn Sun Box, Moon Box or Magic Wand symbols into Wilds.

In Under the Bed, two cute kids huddle under the covers in fear of spooky monsters lurking just out of sight. A Door symbol on the center reel unlocks Free Spins where wins are doubled. Three or more Bed symbols trigger a bonus round and a Sticky Wild maximizes payouts.

Wild Drops is a glittering 5-reel where it takes just three sparkling Gemstones in a line to win. Winning combinations are cleared and new Gems drop into their place. Cascades continue to payout until there are no more winning combos or until the grid is entirely cleared. Collecting five Gold Coins hidden under random gems wins free spins with nothing but Wilds on the center reel.

Stacked features a vaudevillian magician that conjures free spins, multipliers and instant prizes. After any spin that doesn’t win, the he can wave of his wand to turn up to 8 symbols into a stacks worth 3X their value.

HALLOWEEN FREE SPINS BONUSES

Available October 25-31, 2021

30 Free Spins on The Magic Shoppe

Min. deposit $25

Coupon code: GHOST1

40 Free Spins on Under the Bed

Min. deposit $35

Coupon code: GHOST2

50 Free Spins on Wild Drops

Min. deposit $50

Coupon code: GHOST3

100 Free Spins on Stacked

No deposit required

(FREE to players that have claimed first three bonuses)

Wagering requirement: 30X.

15 FREE BLACKJACK BETS

All players get 15 free blackjack bets October 25th to 31st. The free bets are for $2 each and are automatically available when players logon to Blackjack 21 (under the Tangente tab in the Casino Games section). They can win up to $250 with their free bets (wagering requirement: 25X).

Intertops Poker hosts busy poker tables on the Horizon Poker Network and has hundreds of slots and table games from four leading games studios in its growing Casino Games section. The new Return to Paris slot from Betsoft will be added this weekend.