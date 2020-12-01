Intertops Poker Hosting $600 GTD ‘Road to Christmas’ Poker Tournaments

December 1, 2020 (Press Release) – From now until December 23rd, Intertops Poker will host two $600 GTD Poker Road to Christmas tournaments every day. In addition to their share of the guaranteed prize pool, the top two players in each game will get a ticket to the $3000 GTD Christmas Day Tournament.

There will also be one freeroll everyday where the top three players get tickets to Friday night satellites for the $10,000 GTD Sunday Sundowner Tournaments.

“Forget advent calendars,” said Intertops Poker’s manager. “Poker players don’t want a chocolate surprise every day – all they want for Christmas is… poker! The Road to Christmas is just the warm-up for the bigger tournaments we’ll be hosting on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day.”

POKER ROAD TO CHRISTMAS TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE

$600 Guaranteed Prize Pool, Twice a Day

Top 2 players win tickets to $3000 GTD Christmas Day Tournament in addition to their share of the prize pool

December 1st to 23rd, 2:30 pm & 8:30 pm Eastern (8:30 pm & 2:30 am CET)

Buy-in + fee: $9+$0.90

Late reg: 60 min

Daily Freerolls

Top 3 players win $10K Sunday Sundowner satellite tickets

December 1st to 23rd, 8:30 am EST (CET: 2:30 pm)

Late reg: 30 min

Satellites for the weekly $10K Sunday Sundowner Tournaments are held every Friday night, December 4th to 25th.

All games are No Limit Texas Hold’em. Starting stack is 2000 chips and blinds are ten minutes.

CHRISTMAS DAY, BOXING DAY AND NEW YEAR’S DAY TOURNAMENTS

Beginning December 21, there will be six daily satellites for the $3000 GTD Christmas Day Tournament. December 25 and 26 there will be Gold Chip satellites for the $1500 Boxing Day Big Stack Tournament. $2 satellites for the $2500 GTD New Years Day Tournament start December 28th.

Intertops Poker is the busiest poker room on the worldwide Horizon Poker Network and offers hundreds of slots and table games in its Casino Games section.