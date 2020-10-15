Intertops Poker Introduces Betsoft’s Epic New ‘Book of Darkness’

October 16, 2020 (Press Release) – In Betsoft’s new Book of Darkness slot game, now available in the Casino Games section at Intertops Poker, legendary heroes fight the forces of black magic in a high-stakes contest for free spins, multipliers and expanding wilds. This Sunday, Monday and Tuesday (October 18-20), active players can take 10 free spins on the new game and win up to $250.

The Book of Darkness symbol is Wild. When it appears between to the Huntress and the Dark Wizard, the Clash for Power begins. Players then choose which heroic fighter they think will win the epic battle. As the heroes battle through the Free Spins sequence they fill the Hero Meter. If the Huntress wins the battle by filling her meter first, 10 free spins with a 5X win multiplier are awarded. If the Dark Wizard wins, the prize is 10 free spins with extra expanding symbols.

“You get totally drawn into the game’s storyline when you actually have to pick sides – Huntress or Dark Wizard, ” said Intertops Poker’s manager. “You really want your warrior to win since there are big bonuses at stake!”

An introductory free spins bonus is available to all players that have made at least one deposit starting Sunday.

BOOK OF DARKNESS – INTRODUCTORY BONUS

10 FREE SPINS

Available October 18-20, 2020 only

Active players automatically credited when they logon, no bonus code required.

Wagering requirement 30X; max. cash-out $250.

Intertops Poker is the main poker room on the busy Horizon Network. It also offers a huge collection of slots from Betsoft and Worldmatch and has become a popular Blackjack destination.